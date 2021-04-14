Arkansas holding a state-wide drug take-back day on April 24

ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — According to a release issued by the Attorney General’s Office, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is encouraging Arkansans to clean out their medicine cabinets and bring any unused or expired medications to one of the state’s more than 250 Prescription Drug Take Back Day drop-off locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.

“Cleaning out medicine cabinets and turning the expired, unused medications over to law enforcement during a Drug Take Back event will save lives,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “It is important now more than ever that we continue to properly dispose of these prescription drugs.”

The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office hosts Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year in partnership with Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Human Services, Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Rotary Clubs, Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy, DEA, FBI, Office of the State Drug Director and over 100 additional law enforcement and government agencies, community organizations and public health providers.

Event sites are held at various locations across the State but year-round locations are also available and can be found at ARTakeBack.org. The Attorney General’s office also hosts take back events at mobile offices around the State.

Since the program began, more than 206 tons of medication have been collected in Arkansas, which is over 412,600 thousand pounds of individual pills.