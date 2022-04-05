LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ health secretary is resigning to take a job with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after leading the state’s COVID-19 response for most of the pandemic. Dr. Jose Romero on Tuesday announced his resignation, effective May 6.

A spokeswoman said Romero is leaving to become director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not say who would replace Romero. Romero was named the state’s interim health secretary in May 2020 and was named permanently to the position four months later.