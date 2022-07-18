LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The current heat wave is raising fire dangers Arkansas and leading county officials to take action.

Sevier and Arkansas counties are the latest to issues burn bans, which have now been set for 58 of the 75 counties in the Natural State.

Burn bans, 11 a.m. July 18

The burn bans cover most of the northern and western sections of the state, stretching as far south as Jefferson County in central Arkansas and Little River County in the west. St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas remains something of an island, surrounded by burn-ban counties.

Burn bans are issued by county judges. A week ago, 51 counties were under burn ban as the heat wave covering the state led to dry conditions and attendant risk.

The full list of counties with burn bans as of 10 a.m. July 18 includes:

Arkansas County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Carroll County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Garland County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Marion County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

Stone County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

Arkansas Forestry Commission recommends checking with the local county judge’s office before any fires. Each county has a slightly different requirement for meeting burn bans, some of which have zero-tolerance, while others allow, for examples, outdoor grilling in approved areas.

An increase in the level of wildfire danger has also led to additional counties being moved from the moderate designation to the high-risk rating.

The high-risk status was originally limited to northwest Arkansas last week but now also belongs to counties in the southwest corner of the state, including Miller, Hempstead, Lafayette, Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties.

Wildfire Danger, 11 a.m. July 18

All other areas of the state that are not under high risk remain under moderate risk of wildfire danger.