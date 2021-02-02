Arkansas governor won’t extend 11 p.m. virus curfew for bars

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he won’t extend an 11 p.m. curfew that was imposed for bars and some restaurants because of the coronavirus.

Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the decision, citing a recent drop in hospitalizations and new cases. The curfew for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol was imposed in November because of a surge in cases and was set to expire on Wednesday.

The state’s virus cases on Tuesday rose by 1,510 to 298,004 since the pandemic began. The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 44, bringing its total to 4,939 and virus hospitalizations dropped by 20 to 869.