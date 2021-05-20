Arkansas governor: Virus emergency declaration to end

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson watches an ad at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Thursday, May 20, 2021, featuring former NBA star Sidney Moncrief that’s airing to encourage people to get the coronavirus vaccine. Hutchinson announced the state’s emergency declaration issued because of the virus would expire at the end of May. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor says he won’t seek another extension of the emergency he declared because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing it to expire at the end of the month.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday said the declaration that he first issued in March 2020 because of the pandemic will expire on May 30.

The Republican governor had previously lifted restrictions he had issued because of the virus, including its statewide mask mandate, and a new law expanded the Legislature’s power to end the emergency.

Hutchinson also announced a new ad campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated.