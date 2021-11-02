Arkansas governor traveling to Israel on a trade mission

RUSTON,La(KTVE/KARD)--The Lincoln Parish library could close indefinitely if the millage renewal for property taxes doesn't pass on November 13th.The 4.49 millage renewal will help fund lights in the library, books being bought for the library, and more. Vice president of board control for the Lincoln Parish Library Amy Miller says the community will suffer if the library were to close.

Amy Miller, “If this particular tax renewal fails then we will only have enough money to get through a few months , we won't have enough operational funds to get through next year and the library could then potentially close. It would just be devastating I think to not have a public library for all the citizens of this parish to access and use. It would hurt businesses, children, adults, all of our programming that is targeted toward those individuals would lose a lot of those resources that we provide."

Ruston parent Nathan Yeldell says his family visits the library often and that he would hate to see the library close.

Nathan Yeldell,” I know that our family utilizes it, along with all ages. I always see all sorts of folks in here from utilizing the books, audio books, and computer internet access that a lot of people don't have at home and so it would be a negative impact. for sure."