Arkansas governor to sign bill nullifying gun restrictions

FILE – In this July 20, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol in Little Rock. Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, approved a reworked bill that aims to preempt federal gun restrictions following objections from the governor, law enforcement and prosecutors that a previous proposal went too far and jeopardized public safety. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’ll sign a bill that would bar state and local law officers from helping enforce new and future federal gun restrictions.

The bill that the Republican-led Legislature approved early Wednesday largely along party lines is a scaled back version of one that Hutchinson vetoed.

It declares invalid in the state any federal gun restrictions enacted on or after Jan. 1, 2021, that violate the constitutional right to bear arms.

Critics say it would be unconstitutional and create confusion about which gun limits the state does recognize.

Supporters of such measures have compared them to states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana despite the drug being illegal at the federal level.