LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed legislation giving one-time payments to thousands of law enforcement officers around the state as lawmakers wrapped up this year’s session. Hutchinson signed legislation Tuesday that sets aside $50 million to give $5,000 one-time payments to city and county law enforcement officers, as well as state parole and probation officers.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at a news conference before signing law enforcement related legislation at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Hutchinson signed the legislation shortly after lawmakers wrapped up this year’s session. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs into law legislation giving law enforcement officers a one-time payment at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Hutchinson signed the legislation shortly after lawmakers wrapped up this year’s session. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

The legislation also will grant $2,000 one-time payments to state troopers. Another bill Hutchinson signed will increase the starting salary for state troopers. Hutchinson signed the measures shortly after lawmakers recess this year’s session.