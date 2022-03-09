LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed legislation giving one-time payments to thousands of law enforcement officers around the state as lawmakers wrapped up this year’s session. Hutchinson signed legislation Tuesday that sets aside $50 million to give $5,000 one-time payments to city and county law enforcement officers, as well as state parole and probation officers.
The legislation also will grant $2,000 one-time payments to state troopers. Another bill Hutchinson signed will increase the starting salary for state troopers. Hutchinson signed the measures shortly after lawmakers recess this year’s session.