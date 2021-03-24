Arkansas governor signs computer science requirement bill

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed into law legislation to require that high school students take a computer science course before graduating.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed the measure, which was part of his legislative agenda for this year’s session.

The requirement begins with the entering ninth grade class of the 2022-2023 school year. A task force recommended the requirement last year.

A 2015 measure Hutchinson signed into law required every public high school to offer computer science.