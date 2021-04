LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed legislation to raise the target median salary for teachers by $2,000.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday signed identical House and Senate bills that raise the target median pay to $51,822, starting with the 2021-2022 school year.

Hutchinson said the increase will especially help rural districts that have not been able to raise pay in recent years.

The legislation sets aside $25 million for districts that below the new median teacher salary.