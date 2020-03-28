LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed into law a measure creating a $173 million fund to combat the coronavirus and to address a budget shortfall the state faces because of the outbreak.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the legislation early Saturday moving the state’s surplus into the newly created “COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund.” The governor can access the fund with the approval of legislative leaders.
Hutchinson signed the legislation shortly after the House and Senate approved the legislation in a midnight meeting.
The votes cap a special session Hutchinson called in response to a $353 million shortfall projected because of the pandemic.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Local Papa John’s gives back to the community
- Arkansas governor signs bills creating $173M COVID-19 fund
- LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 3,315 cases in state, 137 deaths
- Streaming freebies to take advantage of while you’re stuck at home
- US eyes new outbreaks as infections worldwide top 590,000