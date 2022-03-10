EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill granting a one-time stipend, of up to $5,000, to police, probation and parole officers in the state of Arkansas.

Full-time certified state troopers and other certified law enforcement officers of the Department of Public Safety will receive a one-time stipend of $2,000.

“Our support for law enforcement did not begin with this session,” the Governor said, “but we certainly put an exclamation point on it this time.”

The bills are described below:

Senate Bill 103 grants a one-time stipend of $5,000 to full-time certified city and county law enforcement officers and full-time certified state Department of Corrections probation and parole officers. The bill gives a one-time stipend of $2,000 to full-time certified state troopers and other certified law enforcement officers of the Department of Public Safety.

House Bill 1026 increases the average annual starting salary for state troopers from $42,357 to $54,000.

Hutchinson said, “That is an increase of more than $11,000 in starting salary for our state troopers…. That will move us from seventh in our region for starting salaries to second in our region.”