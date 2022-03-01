LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has told agencies to review whether the state has any contracts with Russia as he condemned its war with Ukraine. Hutchinson on Monday night announced he had sent a letter to his 15 Cabinet secretaries calling for a review to see if any contracts or agreements exist between Arkansas, Russia or other Russian entities.

Governors and lawmakers in other states have taken moves to pull state investments from Russian companies following its invasion of Ukraine. The state economic development commission has said there are no Russian-owned or Ukrainian-owned companies in Arkansas.