Arkansas governor says urgent message remains ‘get vaccinated’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — As Arkansas works to boost its low COVID-19 vaccination rates, Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues to ask his state’s residents to help blunt the spread of the coronavirus by getting inoculated.

Arkansas has one of the nation’s slowest vaccination rates. About 12% of the state’s population had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a tweet Saturday, Hutchinson said while wearing masks is important, “today’s urgent message is ‘get vaccinated.'” Coronavirus cases have continued to drop in recent weeks in the state.