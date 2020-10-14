Arkansas governor: Rolling back reopening not an option

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor is ruling out rolling back the state’s reopening despite a recent surge in coronavirus hospitalizations and 25 more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.
The Republican governor on Tuesday extended for another 60 days the emergency declaration he issued because of COVID-19, which has now killed 1,611 people in the state.
The Health Department on Tuesday reported 680 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus. Hutchinson said there’s “not really an option” to go back on its reopening.
The state’s hospitalizations dropped by three, a day after it hit a new high.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- L.A Tech student develops prototype now being tested by U.S. Air Force
- Chick-fil-A employee and Eagle Scout saves choking child in Georgia drive-thru
- GOP argues Barrett is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court; Dems worry she won’t be impartial
- Arkansas judge dismisses lawsuit challenging virus mandates
- Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds