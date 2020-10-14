Coronavirus Information

Arkansas governor: Rolling back reopening not an option

by: , ANDREW DeMILLO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor is ruling out rolling back the state’s reopening despite a recent surge in coronavirus hospitalizations and 25 more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

The Republican governor on Tuesday extended for another 60 days the emergency declaration he issued because of COVID-19, which has now killed 1,611 people in the state.

The Health Department on Tuesday reported 680 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus. Hutchinson said there’s “not really an option” to go back on its reopening.

The state’s hospitalizations dropped by three, a day after it hit a new high.

