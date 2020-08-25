Arkansas governor rejects virus panel’s call to close bars

A bartender pours a beer for a customer at Shade Bar NYC in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is rejecting a White House task force’s recommendation that Arkansas close bars and implement other restrictions, despite the state posting the 9th highest rate of positive coronavirus tests in the country.

Hutchinson on Tuesday rejected the recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force in its latest report to the state. The panel also called for stricter limits on gatherings and restaurant capacity.

Arkansas on Tuesday reported 480 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths from the illness caused by the virus. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 24.