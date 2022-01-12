Arkansas governor proposes $6B budget for coming year

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The Winnsboro Fire Department says they were called to a fire at the Winnsboro Rubber Recycling Facility on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. According to officials, the fire department was called to the recycling facility just before 4:30 p.m. and they say when they arrived several of the plant employees were working to put out a fire in one of the machines.

According to the release, there were plant employees working to suppress a fire in the shaker machine in the west end of the processing building. Firefighters say they took over the fire and made sure all plant employees were evacuated from the building. Officials tell us there were no injuries reported to them at the time of the incident and they do not know the extent of the damage to the other machines at the facility.