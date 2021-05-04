Arkansas governor OKs limits on agencies’ race, sex training

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is allowing new limits to take effect on how race and sex are addressed in state employee training.

The Republican governor on Monday allowed a bill to become law without his signature to prohibit state agencies from teaching employees or contractors to believe what it calls “divisive concepts.”

The concepts barred include the belief that the U.S. is fundamentally racist or sexist. The law doesn’t apply to public schools, colleges or universities.

Hutchinson said the measure doesn’t address any problem that exists and said its requirements are unnecessary. Similar measures have advanced in other Republican legislatures.