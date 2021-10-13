Arkansas governor OKs bill allowing vaccine mandate opt-outs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has approved a new law that will require employers to allow workers to opt out requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday allowed a bill to become law that will allow employees to opt out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements if they’re tested weekly or can prove they have antibodies for the virus.
The bill is part of an effort by Republicans to undercut or challenge President Joe Biden’s order that employers require workers to get vaccinated. Arkansas’ bill has drawn complaint from business groups and hospitals.