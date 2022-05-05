LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has named an interim health secretary and a new director of the state Health Department.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday named Renee Mallory as interim secretary, replacing outgoing Secretary Dr. Jose Romero. Romero announced last month he was leaving to serve as director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Mallory served as the department’s chief of staff. Hutchinson also named Dr. Jennifer Dillaha as the department’s director. Dillaha, who joined the department in 2001, has served as chief medical officer and medical director for immunizations.

She had previously served as state epidemiologist.