Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The governor formed a steering committee to come up with plans for spending the state’s share of the latest federal coronavirus relief package. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has formed a panel to come up with ways to spend the $1.5 billion the state is receiving from the federal coronavirus relief package.

The Republican governor, on Tuesday, signed an order creating a 14-member steering committee for the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion relief measure that became law in March.

Hutchinson formed a similar committee for the coronavirus relief money that was approved last year.