Arkansas governor: Don’t retreat from virus safety steps

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has urged lawmakers to not retreat from the state’s coronavirus safety measures and to enact hate crimes legislation in his State of State address delivered in the middle of the pandemic.
The Republican governor on Tuesday called on the majority-GOP Legislature to support the state’s emergency declaration he issued in response to the virus.
Hutchinson faces pushback from some GOP lawmakers over the state’s safety measures, which include a mask mandate.
He also called on the Legislature to enact a hate crimes bill he’s advocating. Arkansas is one of three states without a hate crimes law.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Trump
- Joe Burrow answers who was better: 2020 Alabama or 2019 LSU?
- Forgotten password stands between man and $240M Bitcoin fortune
- Ex-Crimestoppers board member accused of embezzlement
- Why we should celebrate National Pharmacist Day this year