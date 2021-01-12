Arkansas governor: Don’t retreat from virus safety steps

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has urged lawmakers to not retreat from the state’s coronavirus safety measures and to enact hate crimes legislation in his State of State address delivered in the middle of the pandemic.

The Republican governor on Tuesday called on the majority-GOP Legislature to support the state’s emergency declaration he issued in response to the virus.

Hutchinson faces pushback from some GOP lawmakers over the state’s safety measures, which include a mask mandate.

He also called on the Legislature to enact a hate crimes bill he’s advocating. Arkansas is one of three states without a hate crimes law.