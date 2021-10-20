Arkansas governor delays plans for session on tax cuts

FILE – In this July 15, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Facing growing vaccine hesitancy, governors in states hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic are asking federal regulators to grant full approval to the shots in the hope that will persuade more people to get them. The governors of Arkansas and Ohio have appealed in recent days for full approval as virus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in their states. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is backing off plans to call the Legislature back to the Capitol next week to take up income tax cuts. The Republican governor on Tuesday delayed the special session he had expected to call for the income tax cut proposal.

Hutchinson said he needs more time to discuss the plan with legislators and didn’t say when he hoped to call the session. Hutchinson said he hoped to call the session before Thanksgiving. Hutchinson said his tax cut proposal would cost the state $321 million a year once fully implemented.