LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is calling for tapping into the state’s surplus to pay for a nearly 500-bed prison system expansion. Hutchinson said Thursday that $60 million to $100 million would be needed for the 498-bed expansion of the North Central Unit in Calico Rock.

The Republican governor said he’ll seek legislative approval of the plan when lawmakers convene next week for this year’s fiscal session. Hutchinson said the expansion is needed because of expected growth in the state’s prison inmate populations and to ease the backlog of state inmates housed in county jails.