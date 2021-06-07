Arkansas governor appoints new Communications Director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office announced a new Communications Director.

The governor’s office says Shealyn Sowers, an executive producer at KARK and Fox16, will begin serving the state of Arkansas starting on June 16, 2021.

“Shealyn grew up in Arkansas, went to high school and college in Arkansas, and has worked her entire career as a journalist in Arkansas,” Governor Hutchinson said. “To put it simply, Shealyn knows the Natural State. She has an intimate understanding of Arkansas and Arkansans that has prepared her well to serve the state as my director of communications.”

Ms. Sowers grew up in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ouachita Baptist University and a broadcast journalism degree from the University of Central Arkansas.

Ms. Sowers started as an associate producer at KARK in 2012 and worked her way up to produce every newscast.

In 2019, she was promoted to executive producer and producer of KARK’s political show “Capitol View.” She won an Emmy for Best Newscast and an Edward R. Murrow award for the station’s coverage of the 2014 tornado that struck Mayflower and Vilonia.

She also won an Emmy for Best Producer in 2018.“I am excited to join Governor Hutchinson’s staff as director of communications,” Ms. Sowers said. “I’ve enjoyed delivering local news to Arkansans at KARK and FOX16 for the past nine years. I am thrilled and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve my home state in this new role and to work alongside the incredible team in Governor Hutchinson’s office.”