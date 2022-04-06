LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor is calling for a $1 million expansion of a program to supervise high-risk parolees. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday called for adding 10 officers to the intensive supervision program, which monitors high-risk offenders on parole but with a history of violence or gang affiliation.

The move responds to violent crime in parts of the state. The program currently has four officers in Pulaski County, but Hutchinson said the proposed program expansion would cover Lonoke, Jefferson, Saline and Faulkner counties. The proposal must go before the Legislative Council.