LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will speak Wednesday afternoon as she serves her 100th day in office.

Sanders announced her candidacy for governor of Arkansas in Jan 2021. She won the race against Democrat candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Harrington in the 2022 election, making history as the first woman elected in the Arkansas position.

Following her inauguration, Sanders laid out her vision for state in a speech to lawmakers. She put a strong focus on jobs, safe streets and education reform.

Since her first day as governor, Sanders has signed legislations on those issues including the Arkansas LEARNS Act and measures of the Safer Stronger Arkansas Act.

Sanders previously held a position as the White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump’s administration from 2017 to 2019. Sanders is also the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. A livestream will be available in the player above.