LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders vetoed an act Friday morning that would have increased the stipend for certain state board members.

Senate Bill 509 had been sent to the governor close to the end of the legislative session. It would have raised the stipend for Board of Corrections members from $85 to $110 per day.

With the veto, the stipend remains at $85.

Sanders stated that she opposed the measure as it is not a wise use of tax dollars.

“Senate Bill 509 carries with it a price tag – an increase which cannot be justified to Arkansas taxpayers. Therefore, I am vetoing this resolution,” the governor said.

The governor has signed multiple acts into law recently, including two bills Tuesday to reform prison sentencing guidelines.