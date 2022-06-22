LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It has been more than a week since gas prices set a record high in Arkansas, giving drivers a little relief at the pumps.

AAA officials reported Wednesday that the average gas price in the state remained at $4.50 per gallon. AAA reported the state’s highest gas average of $4.54 per gallon June 14.

Diesel fuel saw an increase of less than a cent, bumping it to another record high.

Drivers in Newton County are paying $4.88 per gallon, the most in the state. Drivers in Searcy County are paying the least average of $4.24 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are paying $4.48 per gallon. Drivers in Hot Springs are paying $4.43 per gallon. Trailing behind, drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area ae paying $4.42 per gallon.

The national price of a gallon of gas is $4.95 per gallon. AAA officials credited the national decrease to the cost of oil dropping to $110 per barrel.

“This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4th travel weekend.”

Though prices aren’t surging at the moment, they’re still negatively affecting drivers. President Joe Biden said Monday he is considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax. He is expected to to call on Congress Wednesday to suspend gas tax for the next three months.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.