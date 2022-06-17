LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the second consecutive day this week, Arkansas gas prices have dropped.

AAA reported Friday that the average gas price in the Natural State is $4.52, down one cent from Thursday. Diesel fuel jumped three cents to $5.36 per gallon.

Drivers in Van Buren County are continuing to pay the least at the pumps, with an average of $4.34 per gallon. Drivers in Newton County are paying the most, with an average of $4.82 per gallon.

Gas prices in Pine Bluff and the Little Rock-North Little Rock area remained the same. Drivers in those areas are paying on average $4.50 and $4.46 per gallon, respectively. The price of gas in Hot Springs dropped to $4.44 per gallon.

The national average gas price remained at $5 per gallon.

