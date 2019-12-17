Arkansas: Former coach wants to press charges against current coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A former Huntsville High School football coach, accused of leaking information about his team to an opponent, now wants to press charges. He says the current coach illegally intercepted his text message.

According to a report from the Huntsville Police Department, Randy Barnhill provided police with a timeline of events and a copy of the messages and phone records between himself and Elkins High School Football Coach Bryan Hutson.

Barnhill said he wanted to press charges on Matt Williams — the current Huntsville head football coach — for interception and recordings.

Text messages sent to Hutson from Barnhill involved information on signals, routes, and players on the Huntsville football team.

The messages were found on a school-owned iPad, connected to Barnhill’s phone.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett says the case has been turned over to the Madison County Prosecutors.

