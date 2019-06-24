Arkansas Fire Department Cancer Plan

(KARK) – (6/24/19) Crump’s story lead lawmakers to pass Crump’s Law earlier this year.

The law gives firefighters the ability to get disability and more sick time if they are diagnosed with cancer.

Chad Launius has given his life to the fire service for 15 years, but in October 2018, he found out his career may have given him cancer.

Crump’s Law could have helped Chad during his diagnosis.

The new law allows firefighters fighting cancer to get more paid time leave.

Arkansas Professional Firefighter Association President Wade Marshall is still trying to figure out other ways to help firefighters with the “Firefighter Cancer Relief Network”.

