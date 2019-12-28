Arkansas fire chief gives kidney to teenager

ARKANSAS (AP) – (12/27/19) An Arkansas fire chief has donated a kidney to a teenager he didn’t know.

Maumelle Fire Chief Gerald Ezell tells KATV that the surgery took place Dec. 13, two days after he met 18-year-old Sidney Burnett of Granby, Missouri.

Ezell said that he discovered Burnett was in need when he saw a Facebook post from her mother, an old school friend.

He realized they had the same blood type. He says he felt God was telling him to “step across that line.”

