LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The State of Arkansas has wrapped up its fiscal year with more than a $1 billion surplus for the second straight year.

The Department of Finance and Administration issued its fiscal year-end report Wednesday showing that the state had a $1.161 billion excess of full funding required by the Revenue Stabilization Act, a 1945 state law setting the yearly budget for funding state agencies that forbids deficit spending.

Arkansas finished FY 2022 with a $1.6 billion surplus.

The report shows the state was able to reach this surplus with collections and distributions of $7.185 billion, which was $126.5 million above the mid-May DFA forecast.

The state’s general revenue collection of $7.1854 billion was 3.9% below FY 2022’s amount. Despite the drop from the prior year, the DFA stated saw collections at 0.9% above projections for the current year.

State income tax for FY 2023 came in at $3,915.9 million, which was 6.1% below FY 2022 while being 1.1% above the forecast. In turn, tax refunds for FY 2023 were $768.1 million, or 69.3% above FY 2022 and 5% above forecasts, according to the DFA.

Corporate income tax brought $824.5 million to the state, 6.5% above forecasts, with $60.4 million issued in corporate tax refunds.

The legislature passed a law in its most recent session that lowered the individual and corporate tax rates in the state.