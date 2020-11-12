Arkansas family devastated after investigator goes to the wrong house and shoots child’s dog

GREENBRIER, Ark. (KARK) — A Greenbrier family is asking for answers after an investigator with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed their child’s dog.

A department spokesperson says the investigator, James Freeman, went to Autumn Hills Road for a sex offender compliance check but went to the wrong house.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, Freeman went to 72 Autumn Hills for the check, but was allegedly told the Sex Offender lived at the next address. Freeman then went to 76 Autumn Hills road where Chris Coiner lives and says that’s where the Investigator shot his dog.

“I was livid, I was livid with feelings and he didn’t care one bit,” said Chris Coiner, the dog’s owner.

Coiner says the investigator shot his dog because he barked at him. He recorded his interaction with Investigator Freeman after the shooting and can be heard telling Freeman, “Get off my property, you shot and killed my G****** dog!”

The dog’s owner says it happened as his kids were coming home from school. He says he heard his dog barking followed by a gunshot and that Freeman was the one who pulled the trigger.

“He did not make any attempt to get away from it, he didn’t make any attempt to get back in his vehicle, all he did was shoot the dog because he was barking at him,” recalled Coiner.

Coiner says his dog has never bitten anyone and as a father, it hurts to know his little boy doesn’t understand where his dog went.

“He was his buddy and we lost a family member,” said Coiner.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office says they are currently reviewing the shooting.

“If you’re at the address that you’re serving a warrant at, I could see using force to be there. But, if you know you’re not at the address on the warrant, there is no reason to use any force for any reason,” Coiner concluded

He says he plans to meet with the department’s internal affairs on Friday as they work to figure out how this happened.

A spokesperson with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office could not comment on whether the investigator was placed on leave.