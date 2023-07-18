LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — How long have you been married? Longer than 70 years? For the sixth year, Arkansas Family Council is accepting nominations for Arkansas’ longest-married couple.

According to the press release, the Council is looking for couples to share their stories of a lifetime commitment to marriage and family. When this year’s search ends in August, Family Council will again honor the longest-married couple and their family in their hometown.

“Sharing these couples’ lifetime stories of commitment and faithfulness to each other

encourages the next generation that ‘married happily ever after’ still exists. We are blessed and honored to be able to share these stories of forever love,” Jerry Cox, president of Family Council. “In today’s society, we are surrounded by naysayers of marriage, but the married couples we find will prove them all wrong and show that marriage can last a lifetime.”

“Marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman,” Cox said. “It is not every day that

you meet a couple married for over 70 years, and when you do, there is truly something special

about that relationship.”

Entries for couples married over 70 years can be submitted before August 18th, 2023, by

sending contact information for both yourself, the candidates for consideration, and the marriage date to Charisse Dean at charisse@familycouncil.org.

For more information, please call the Family Council office at 501-375-7000.