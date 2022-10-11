LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tools to help with decision-making are useful with the November general election less than a month away.

Kristin Higgins, extension program associate with the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the 2022 Voter Guide. The free nonpartisan publication is produced every election by the Extension Service.

The publication reviews each of the four ballot initiatives which will be on the November ballot. The review includes what supporters and proponents have to say about each issue.

Ballot issues appear at the end of the ballot. Some ballot titles can be very long or full of jargon. Voters have 10 minutes by law to cast their vote and it helps to review ballot titles before they are in line ready to vote. The voter guide allows Arkansans to read the ballot title ahead of time at their leisure, and in sentence case instead of the ALL CAPS of a ballot title.

The booklet also contains a worksheet that voters can use to make notes about how they want to vote on the issues. They can tear it out and take the worksheet with them to vote.

The guide is available at the local Cooperative Extension office or online at UAEx.UADA.edu.