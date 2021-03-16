Arkansas expands vaccine eligibility to another 1M people

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is making the coronavirus vaccine available to 1 million more people in the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the state was opening up the vaccine to those in 1C of its vaccination plan.

That category includes food service, prisoners and people with certain health conditions that put them at risk.

Hutchinson cited President Joe Biden’s goal to make all adults in the country eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

He also cited a slowdown in demand for the vaccine, particularly in Arkansas’ rural areas.