Arkansas expands vaccine eligibility to another 1M people

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is making the coronavirus vaccine available to 1 million more people in the state.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the state was opening up the vaccine to those in 1C of its vaccination plan.
That category includes food service, prisoners and people with certain health conditions that put them at risk.
Hutchinson cited President Joe Biden’s goal to make all adults in the country eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
He also cited a slowdown in demand for the vaccine, particularly in Arkansas’ rural areas.