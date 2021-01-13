Arkansas expands shots to teachers, people aged at least 70

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distributions during a at a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Teachers and people aged 70 and older will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine in Arkansas starting next week.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said the state is moving into part of its next phase Monday of the vaccine distribution, which will also include child care and higher education employees.

Hutchinson said this will cover more than 443,000 additional Arkansans.

The state’s virus cases on Tuesday rose by 3,209 to to 259,553 and 40 more deaths from COVID-19 were reported.