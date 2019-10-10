Arkansas ex-senator moved to halfway house ahead of release

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — (10/10/19) A former Arkansas state senator who pleaded guilty to money laundering and fraud charges has been moved from a federal prison in Oklahoma to a halfway house ahead of his scheduled release next month.

Former Sen. Jake Files is serving an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to falsifying bids and pocketing thousands of dollars in state funds intended for construction of a sports complex.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , Files was moved from the prison in El Reno, Oklahoma, to a halfway house in Little Rock before his scheduled release on Nov. 11.

Files is a Republican from Fort Smith who served a dozen years in the Legislature before he resigned last year. He is among several Arkansas lawmakers who faced criminal charges in the past few years.

