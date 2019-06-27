Arkansas drivers reminded to use IDriveArkansas.com for holiday travel information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (6/27/19) The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during this Independence Day Holiday.

Extensive highway improvements continue through the state. With those improvements come work zones. To aid in your holiday travel, ARDOT has been working hard to open as many lanes as possible. Still, travelers will likely face work zones and possible delays due to increased traffic volume.

Overall travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 4.1% over last year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The AAA predicts that more than 41 million Americans will travel by automobile between Wednesday, July 3 and Sunday, July 7.

To help motorists find ways around accidents and work zone backups on Interstates, ARDOT has an Alternate Routes feature on IDriveArkansas.com. It displays linkages between the Interstate corridors and secondary routes that motorists may consider when travel is delayed. You can also follow on Twitter @myARDOT.

Below is a list of closures on Arkansas’ Primary Highway Network during the holiday weekend. Motorists are encouraged to look at IDriveArkansas.com to find closures that are on secondary and low traffic volume routes.

Route County City Mile Marker Distance Lanes Closed Time I-530 Jefferson Pine Bluff 35-46 11 miles One Lane Both Directions 24 hours Hwy 155 Yell Dardanelle 6-8 2 miles All Lanes, Both Directions 24 hours Hwy 38 Crittenden West Memphis 0-1 1 mile Outside Lane, Both Directions 24 hours Hwy 67 White Bald Knob 59-65 6 miles Inside Northbound Lane 24 hours I-555 Poinsett Marked Tree 15-18 3 miles One Lane, Both Directions 24 hours Hwy 23 Franklin Ozark 10-25 2 miles at a time Northbound Lane 24 hours Hwy 70 Crittenden West Memphis 3-7 4 miles Alternating One Lane 7am – 7pm Hwy 49 Phillips Helena 17-27 10 miles Varying 7am – 7pm I-30 Nevada Prescott 44-48 4 miles One Lane 12am – 10am

