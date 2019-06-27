Arkansas drivers reminded to use IDriveArkansas.com for holiday travel information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (6/27/19) The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during this Independence Day Holiday.

Extensive highway improvements continue through the state. With those improvements come work zones. To aid in your holiday travel, ARDOT has been working hard to open as many lanes as possible. Still, travelers will likely face work zones and possible delays due to increased traffic volume.

Overall travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 4.1% over last year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The AAA predicts that more than 41 million Americans will travel by automobile between Wednesday, July 3 and Sunday, July 7.

To help motorists find ways around accidents and work zone backups on Interstates, ARDOT has an Alternate Routes feature on IDriveArkansas.com. It displays linkages between the Interstate corridors and secondary routes that motorists may consider when travel is delayed. You can also follow on Twitter @myARDOT.

Below is a list of closures on Arkansas’ Primary Highway Network during the holiday weekend. Motorists are encouraged to look at IDriveArkansas.com to find closures that are on secondary and low traffic volume routes.

RouteCountyCityMile MarkerDistanceLanes ClosedTime
I-530JeffersonPine Bluff35-4611 miles One Lane Both Directions24 hours
Hwy 155YellDardanelle6-82 milesAll Lanes, Both Directions24 hours
Hwy 38CrittendenWest Memphis0-11 mileOutside Lane, Both Directions24 hours
Hwy 67WhiteBald Knob59-656 milesInside Northbound Lane24 hours
I-555PoinsettMarked Tree15-183 milesOne Lane, Both Directions24 hours
Hwy 23FranklinOzark10-252 miles at a timeNorthbound Lane24 hours
Hwy 70CrittendenWest Memphis3-74 milesAlternating One Lane7am – 7pm
Hwy 49PhillipsHelena17-2710 milesVarying7am – 7pm
I-30NevadaPrescott44-484 milesOne Lane12am – 10am

