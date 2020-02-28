Arkansas details state’s preparations for coronavirus threat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor says he’s told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus, though the state does not have any confirmed cases.

Hutchinson on Friday briefed reporters on the state’s preparations for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The governor said the agencies developing plans in case of an outbreak include the state Department of Human Services, which oversees the state’s Medicaid and child protective programs.

He said the state Department of Education is also developing guidance for schools around the state.

