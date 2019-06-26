Arkansas deputies hurt chasing stolen vehicle

CROSS COUNTY, AR. (CNN/WREG) – Two deputies in Arkansas were hurt Monday during a high speed chase after they crashed into each other.

Deputies were trying to catch Robbie McKinney, who is accused of stealing a car.

Deputies and Wynne police were partially shutting the intersection down when one deputy who was making a U-turn collided with another. A Wynne patrol car was also hit, but no one was inside.

Sheriff West calls the crash a bad mix-up.

“You know, we’re put in these situations, and we have to make instant decisions every day.”

McKinney was eventually caught by an Arkansas State Trooper. He’s facing several charges including first-degree battery, criminal mischief, theft by receiving over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle, aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, speeding and reckless driving.