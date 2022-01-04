Arkansas deploys National Guard to help with COVID tests

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2020, file photo, a test kit is displayed at a Texas Division of Emergency Management free COVID-19 testing site at Minute Maid Park Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Houston. U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is deploying National Guard members to help with hospitals’ COVID-19 testing sites as the state’s coronavirus virus continue to spike. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he’s authorized 50 Guard members to assist at hospitals around the state, in addition to 10 deployed Monday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The state on Tuesday reported 6,562 new virus cases, the biggest one-day jump since the pandemic began. The number of new cases is likely higher because of people testing at home or people who are infected but haven’t been tested.