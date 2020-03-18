Arkansas Department of Health confirms first case of Coronavirus in the ArkLaMiss

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. – According to the Arkansas Department of Health, they have confirmed their first case of Coronavirus in Bradley County, Arkansas.
At this time, there are 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, there are 26 confirmed state lab tests and 7 confirmed commercial lab tests.
You can remain up-to-date with Arkansas COVID-19 information on the Arkansas Department of Health website which can be found here.
This is an on-going story and we will update this article as we receive more information.
