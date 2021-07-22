Arkansas Democrats urge lifting of state’s mask mandate ban

Arkansas News

by: , ANDREW DeMILLO

Posted: / Updated:

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Several Democratic lawmakers in Arkansas are calling for the majority-Republican Legislature to lift the state’s ban on schools and government entities requiring people to wear masks.

In a letter Thursday, the lawmakers from Little Rock and surrounding Pulaski County asked Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson to call a special session or for GOP legislative leaders to reconvene the House and Senate to take up the repeal.

The move comes as Arkansas has the nation’s highest COVID-19 rate. Hutchinson signed the repeal a month after he lifted Arkansas’ statewide mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories