LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The six members of the Arkansas delegation voted in favor of the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024 this week.

The NDAA, passed overwhelmingly by the Senate on Wednesday and the House on Thursday morning, is expected to be signed into law shortly and had bipartisan support.

The members of the Arkansas delegation all voted in favor of the bill, like many other Republicans, and released statements about its advantages. All spoke about the benefits the legislation held for Arkansas.

Sen. Tom Cotton spoke to the benefits of military operations in Fort Smith.

“I am pleased that this year’s NDAA ensures Arkansas remains a leader in securing our nation’s defense by allocating almost $76 million to build military infrastructure at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, designating a National Cold War Center in Arkansas, and investing $57 million for the Red River Army Depot,” he said, adding. “It also includes my bill to prohibit foreign adversaries from benefiting from our military members’ expertise.”

Sen. John Boozman also spoke to the bill’s 5.2% pay raise for service members, the largest in two decades.

“This legislation is critical to our national security and ensuring we have the capabilities to defend against our enemies. It makes critical investments in modernizing weapons and deterring threats from adversaries like Russia, China and even at our own vulnerable borders,” he said. “I’m pleased to help improve the quality of life for servicemembers and their families and strengthen Arkansas’s role in our national defense.”

Rep. French Hill (AR-02) spoke about standing for the military in voting for the act.

“This bill directly benefits Arkansas by securing continued funding for Little Rock Air Force Base and construction projects at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, as well as designating a National Cold War Center at Blytheville Air Force Base,” he said. “I will continue to fight on behalf of our brave men and women and their families to make sure they have the support they deserve and have earned.”

Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01) spoke to the advanced weapons provisions and bipartisan nature of the act.

“It’s vital that we pass this piece of legislation every year to ensure that our troops are properly equipped and trained to defend against growing threats like China and Russia,” he said. “I was pleased to see that the final version of this bill authorizes increased funding of advanced weapons systems to maintain our technological superiority over our adversaries, as well as includes a 5.2 percent raise for our troops. Today’s passage of NDAA validates that we can come together to pass meaningful legislation that benefits our service men and women.”

Rep Steve Womack (AR-03) spoke to the politics within the act.

“Throughout my service in Congress, it’s been a top priority of mine to support our men and women serving in America’s uniform,” he said. “This year’s NDAA focuses solely on that mission, free of the far-left’s agenda. It includes elements necessary to equip our troops and protect the homeland, including a 5.2% pay raise for our servicemembers, support for securing the southern border and halting illicit drug trafficking, authorization of funding for Fort Smith’s FMS mission, and vital provisions to deter China.”

Rep. Bruce Westerman (AR-04) pointed specifically to terms for the Hot Springs Army-Navy hospital in his district, which had been abandoned in 2019.

“I advocated for, and am proud to see, provisions included in the NDAA that would give the Department of Defense (DoD) authority to grant funding to the Army-Navy Hospital in Hot Springs for on-site security and fire prevention services. This is the next step in a whole-of-government approach to properly secure the site and put it on a better path forward to a more beneficial use in the future.”

This year’s bill also includes a four-month extension of a key domestic surveillance authority, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA. The authority allows warrantless searches, and has met with some controversy.