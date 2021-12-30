Arkansas Crime Lab identify remains found in car tied to 23-year-old missing persons case in Pope County

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Medical examiners have identified the remains found in a car authorities say matched the description of one tied to a 23-year-old missing persons case, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the Arkansas Crime Lab positively identified the remains as those of Samantha and Courtney Hopper through DNA testing, which they received Wednesday.

Hopper was reported missing on September 11, 1998. At the time she had been reported to be heading to drop off her daughter, Courtney Holt, before Hopper was set to head to a concert in Little Rock.

In October, Pope County deputies said the non-profit group Adventures With Purpose found the car in water near the 3700 block of Pleasant View Road.

Deputies said the remains will be released to the family.

The Sheriff’s office has also released a link for anyone interested in donating to the family to assist with final burial arrangements. (https://everloved.com/life-of/samantha-hopper/?flow=264&fbclid=IwAR1-USQx2QqxL-uvO3MKRiBZpOjNMMk4tvzqHdljkpv4LBynwvDVGo8Atvg)