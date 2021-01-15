LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says a judge prohibited from hearing execution-related cases after he participated in an anti-death penalty protest can’t preside over a capital murder cases.
Justices on Thursday granted a request by the state to prohibit Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen from presiding over the trial of a man accuses of killing two people in Sherwood in January 2020.
Griffen was prohibited from handling execution-related cases in April 2017 after he demonstrated the same day he blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge argued that prohibition also applied to capital murder cases.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Arkansas court: Judge can’t handle capital murder case
- 2nd Tennessee resident arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riots
- Catching up with Cameron Brate ahead of playoff matchup with Saints
- House Democrats revive push to abolish Electoral College
- Biden outlines plan to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution