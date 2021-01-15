Arkansas court: Judge can’t handle capital murder case

Arkansas News

by: , ANDREW DeMILLO

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says a judge prohibited from hearing execution-related cases after he participated in an anti-death penalty protest can’t preside over a capital murder cases.

Justices on Thursday granted a request by the state to prohibit Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen from presiding over the trial of a man accuses of killing two people in Sherwood in January 2020.

Griffen was prohibited from handling execution-related cases in April 2017 after he demonstrated the same day he blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge argued that prohibition also applied to capital murder cases.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories