Arkansas court blocks redistricting, open primary measures

Arkansas News

by: , ANDREW DeMILLO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ highest court has blocked two ballot measures proposed to overhaul the redistricting process and to create a new “ranked choice” voting system for most offices.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with the secretary of state’s decision to reject petitions submitted for the proposed initiatives.

Secretary of State John Thurston last month said the initiative campaigns did not comply with a state law requiring them to certify that their signature gatherers passed criminal background checks.

Supporters of the measures had appealed his decision to the Supreme Court.

